The Crown Isle Wolfpack held its 17th annual Lone Wolf Pack Open Friday with all 15 golfers featuring costumes befitting the Just Clowning Around theme of the event. Randy Baert won the best costume prize as judged by the Packâ€™s favourite waitress, Natalie, with Fabian McCarty winning the coveted Green Jacket for his top golf performance. Ian Kennedy photo

Golfers clown around

  • Oct. 30, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Randy Baert won the best costume prize as judged by the Pack’s favourite waitress, Natalie, with Fabian McCarty winning the coveted Green Jacket for his top golf performance.

