Golf results

Summerland golfers played a one gross, three net scores event

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Oct. 19, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross, three net scores event.

Greg Flook was the overall low gross winner in the season finale of the Summerland Senior Men’s Club while Alf Vaagen took low net honours. Six players shared the deuce pot with Greg scoring a pair.

First Flight: First low gross Greg Flook, 77; first low net Alf Vaagen, 67; second low net Les Brough, 69; third low net Ken Bridgeman, 71 cb.

Second Flight: First low gross Terry Steinke, 91; first low net Rick Drewnisz, 68; second low net Al Thomas, 69; third low net Kelly Dunn, 72.