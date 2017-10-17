Glacier Kings pick up first win since mid-September

After a month of steady losses, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings finally got back to winning ways on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a 6-4 win over the Kerry Park Islanders.

Glacier Kings captain Jake McKenzie bears down on a defenceman in a previous game this season. Photo by Scott Strasser.

The win in Cowichan broke a seven-game losing streak for the Glacier Kings, whose last victory before Saturday was on Sept. 15 against the Westshore Wolves.

The game against the Islanders started out evenly, with the teams tied 2-2 after the first period. The Kerry Park team got off to a good start with a goal from Jarrett Malloch, but the Kings equalized through Damian Rennie.

The Glacier Kings pulled ahead through Benjamin Bretell, but the Islanders tied it up with another goal from Malloch near the closing minutes of the first period.

The Glacier Kings came out strong in the second period, taking a 4-2 lead with goals from Finn Withey and Joe Gage.

Eight minutes later, the Islanders got themselves back into the game with a goal from Parker Ellis, making the score 4-3 heading into the final period.

The Islanders tied it up 4-4 early in the third period, putting the Glacier Kings’ players’ hearts in their throats. But a strong finish from the Comox Valley team resulted in goals from Ty Madden and Jake McKenzie.

Even though they came out on top, the Glacier Kings were outshot 39–33 by the Islanders.

Despite the win, the Comox Valley side remains in last place in the north division of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with a 2-9-0-1 record.

The Glacier Kings continue their season on the road this Thursday, Oct. 19 against the north division leaders, the Nanaimo Buccaneers.