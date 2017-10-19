Giants double up Blades

The Vancouver Giants pulled to the .500 mark on the season after posting their second consecutive road victory.

The Giants doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 6-3 on Wednesday night at the SaskTel Centre to improve to 4-4-1-1 on the Western Hockey League season. Vancouver also has points in four of the past six games.

Milos Roman wired home a shot from the slot to open the scoring for the visitors 1:59 in before Cameron Hebig tied things up late in the period.

Saskatoon took their only lead of the game 21 seconds into the second but that was short-lived as 14 seconds later, Brendan Semchuk knotted the score at two goals apiece.

Tyler Popowich’s first goal of the season gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes and James Malm and Semchuk extended the advantage to 5-2. Hebig would cut the lead back down to two with eight minutes to play but Owen Hardy scored into the empty net.

Malm was the game’s first star with a goal and two assists while rookie goaltender Todd Scott made 32 saves to earn his first career WHL victory.

Former Giant goaltender Ryan Kubic made 26 saves in the loss.

Vancouver continues its seven-game road trip with stops in Brandon and Regina.

