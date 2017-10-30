Generals put up fight against leagueâ€™s best

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals had a rough weekend.
They played against two of the top teams in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League — Campbell River Storm and Nanaimo Buccaneers — and despite putting on a gallant effort, it still wasn’t enough.
On Friday night in Campbell River, the Generals (5-9-1-1) went down 5-2; then, the next day they lost at home to the league-leading Buccaneers, 5-1.
Against the Storm (12-4-1-0), the Generals clawed their way back after giving up three goals in the first period. They scored a goal late in the second by Ryan Rae-Arthur and held the Storm scoreless. The Generals netted a quick goal 46 seconds into the third, scored by Greyson Weme to trail by just a goal but the Storm, with their unrelenting offense, ended the rally, adding two more scores, including a power-play marker.
On Saturday night, the Generals were able to limit the Nanaimo Buccaneers to one goal in the first period. In the second , lapses in defence allowed the Buccaneers (14-1-0-0) to snare three unanswered goals.
In the third period, the Generals finally lit up the scoreboard as they took advantage of a 5-on-3 situation. Just 10 seconds into the final frame, Erik Hanus was able to get one past Buccaneers goalie Blake Wood.
This week the Generals will face the South Division-leading Westshore Wolves Wednesday in Victoria. Then on Friday, they host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at 7 p.m. and on Saturday host Saanich at Oceanside Place at 7 p.m.