Generals melt Glacier Kings

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals survived a late rally to beat the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 4-2 on Friday night on the road.

The Generals improved to 4 wins, five losses and a tie to place third in the North Division of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

Last night’s game was closely contested with neither teams scoring in the first period. It was the Generals that lit up the scoreboard first in the second period on a goal by Isaac Finner at 3:19. Then at 7:55 Jared Winkel scored on the man advantage to give the Generals a 2-0.

In the third, the Glacier Kings came out firing and scored on a power play to cut the Generals lead in half at 6:06. But ten second later, Noah Goyer gave the Generals back their two-point lead 3-1. The Glacier Kings, who put the pressure on the Generals in the final frame, were able to tie it up 3-3, scoring back-to-back goals.

With less than two minutes to play, the Generals stopped the Glacier Kings rally when Andre Sutter netted a power play marker at 18:26, which ended up to be the winning goal. Sutter earned the first star of the game followed by goalie Jacob Sweet who turned away 25 shots to post his third win of the season.

The Generals are back on the ice tonight at home against the Campbell River Storm, who they tied with the last time they played at Oceanside Place. Puck drops at 7 p.m.