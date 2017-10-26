Game Time Sports atom team seconds from final

Penticton 2 players Tanner Sunderman, left, and Owen Tithecott battle Idaho Steelheads forward Derek Yang in front of the Penticton net in the Penticton development Halloween Howl atom hockey tournament at Memorial Arena.

The Penticton Game Time Sports atom development 1 team was 1.1 seconds from advancing to the final of their home tournament.

Instead, Spokane spoiled that by netting the equalizer, then winning 6-5 in overtime. Earlier in the tournament, Game Time Sports defeated Spokane 5-3.

“They did really well,” said coach Steven Byrnell. “It was a good game. I thought the team played really well. They all worked really hard. I thought we were really successful.”

Game Time Sports finished with three wins and a loss. Brodie Kenney led with seven goals and four assists, while Mathis Preston potted eight goals and added two helpers. Dexter Materi had five goals and nine points and Will Mohns had two goals and six points.

Spokane and Kamloops were impressed by how the Penticton squad played extending an invitation for them to come and play in their respective communities.

Byrnell said Spokane forechecked well and were strong on their breakouts. He said Spokane had an experienced team that appeared to have played together for a long time.

“For our team to come together early in the season … I was really proud of all the players,” he said. “We were passing the puck really well. The effort level was there. They just played hard every single shift.”

Spokane defeated Salmon Arm 8-3 to win the tournament.

Penticton’s ECM Promotions atom development 2 team tied for seventh in the standings with a win, two losses and a tie. The tie came in their final game against Kelowna B2, 4-4.

“I was very happy with how the kids played. They had a good attitude,” said coach Craig Finer. “We played some really strong teams. We didn’t wind up where we would like to be. We’re kind of proud of the fact that we played all of our teammates. Players got equal ice time.”

However, that is not how their opponents played them. Finer said the American teams had a different philosophy.

“They stacked their lines and shortened their bench,” he said. “Played their hot rods a lot more than they played their kids that are struggling to get mobile on the ice. We didn’t.”

Penticton Minor Hockey Association is hosting a 16-team bantam recreation tournament Oct. 27 to 29. Penticton has three teams playing. Games will be played at the South Okanagan Events Centre, OHS, Memorial Arena and McLaren.