Gallery: Youth bowling at the Pleasant Valley Plaza
Every Tuesday at the Pleasant Valley Plaza after school, youth can bowl three games for $10. Last week three youth Houston residents participated in a friendly game, shared lots of laughter and cheers together. For more information on bowling leagues call the Pleasant Valley Plaza at 250-845-2298.
Ann Marie Hak photos