Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, and Prince Rupert had a girls rugby play off at Houston Secondary School on Sept. 29, 2017. Scores were not recorded as this tournament was intended as a friendly playoff. Regional zones for girls rugby will be in Prince Rupert on the weekend of Oct. 13, 2017 and Oct. 14, 2017.

Gallery: Rugby playoff at Houston Secondary School

Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, and Prince Rupert had a girls rugby play off at Houston Secondary School on Sept. 29, 2017. Scores were not recorded as this tournament was intended as a friendly playoff. Regional zones for girls rugby will be in Prince Rupert on the weekend of Oct. 13, 2017 and Oct. 14, 2017.