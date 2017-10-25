Gallery: Adult power skate in Houston

On Oct. 14, 2017 at the Claude Parish Memorial arena, an adult power skate was taught by Andrea Ludditt where around six people participated in drills to practice their skating skills. Ice in now in the arena and open for public skating on Fridays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:15 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. For more information on schedule and ice time contact the Houston Leisure Facility at 250-845-7420.