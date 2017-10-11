Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take two from Vancouver NE Chiefs

Returning from injury, Chilliwack's Ethan Bowen collected his first point of the season in a 7-2 win.

Chilliwack's Ethan Bowen (pictured) had an assist in last Sunday's 7-2 win for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds over the Vancouver NE Chiefs in B.C. Major Midget Hockey League action. TRENT ROLFE PHOTO

A pair of Bowens picked up points Sunday as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds completed a weekend sweep of the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

The hockey squads played a home and home set Saturday and Sunday in B.C. Major Midget Hockey League action.

Sunday’s 7-2 win by the T-Birds saw Jason Bowen score a first period goal, his second of the young season. Checking back into the lineup after missing the first four games with an injury, Ethan Bowen collected an assist on a second period snipe by Langley native Dylan Anderson.

Abbotsford native Justin Plett led the attack with four goals.

Chilliwack defenceman Jackson Mainse hit the scoresheet with an assist Saturday in a 3-2 Fraser Valley win and now has give helpers in six games.

The Thunderbirds improved to 4-1-1 and hold down second place in the 11 team MMHL standings.

The one team ahead of them, the unbeaten Vancouver Northwest Giants (6-0-0) are the opponents this weekend for a home-and-home that opens Saturday night, 6 p.m. at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena.

See bchockey.net/MML/MML.aspx for more info.