Chilliwack's Ethan Bowen (pictured) had an assist in last Sunday's 7-2 win for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds over the Vancouver NE Chiefs in B.C. Major Midget Hockey League action. TRENT ROLFE PHOTO

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take two from Vancouver NE Chiefs

Returning from injury, Chilliwack's Ethan Bowen collected his first point of the season in a 7-2 win.

A pair of Bowens picked up points Sunday as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds completed a weekend sweep of the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

The hockey squads played a home and home set Saturday and Sunday in B.C. Major Midget Hockey League action.

Sunday’s 7-2 win by the T-Birds saw Jason Bowen score a first period goal, his second of the young season. Checking back into the lineup after missing the first four games with an injury, Ethan Bowen collected an assist on a second period snipe by Langley native Dylan Anderson.

Abbotsford native Justin Plett led the attack with four goals.

Chilliwack defenceman Jackson Mainse hit the scoresheet with an assist Saturday in a 3-2 Fraser Valley win and now has give helpers in six games.

The Thunderbirds improved to 4-1-1 and hold down second place in the 11 team MMHL standings.

The one team ahead of them, the unbeaten Vancouver Northwest Giants (6-0-0) are the opponents this weekend for a home-and-home that opens Saturday night, 6 p.m. at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena.

See bchockey.net/MML/MML.aspx for more info.

