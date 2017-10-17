Fraser Valley Thunderbirds chop down Vancouver NW Giants

The T-Birds leapfrogged the Giants for first place in the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League.

Chilliwack's Zack Feaver carries the puck up ice and stares down a Vancouver NW Giant defender during a B.C. Major Midget Hockey League game last weekend. Feaver's crew took both ends of a home and home and now occupy first place in the 11 team circuit. TRENT ROLFE PHOTO

Chilliwack’s Zack Feaver landed the first punch in a battle of B.C. Major Midget Hockey League heavyweights, helping his Fraser Valley Thunderbirds sweep a home-and-home with the Vancouver NW Giants.

Feaver’s first period tally on Saturday got the T-Birds rolling and they carried on to a 5-3 win at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena.

The goal was Feaver’s second in eight outings this season.

Chilliwack’s Jason Bowen didn’t factor into the offence, but he hit the scoresheet in a notable way with 19 penalty minutes.

When Vancouver’s Dominic Davis delivered a check to the head of a teammate, Bowen leaped to his defence. For his trouble, Bowen was handed two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting and a game misconduct.

Bowen was not in the lineup for Sunday’s rematch and Feaver was held pointless, but shutout goaltending from Hope native Dawson Pelletier led the Thunderbirds to a 6-0 win at Burnaby’s Eight Rinks.

Fraser Valley comes out of the weekend with a 6-1-1 record, good for first place in the 11 team circuit.

See bchockey.net/MML/MML.aspx