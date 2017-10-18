Four Quesnel rodeo riders come out on top

The British Columbia Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosted its awards banquet for this year’s season leaders on Oct. 14 at the Quesnel Seniors Centre.

Four Quesnel riders took home prizes for season leader after excellent performances in rodeos across the province.

Steve Lloyd is season leader for Tie Down Roping, taking home a total of $3,141.56 this year. He was also took the 2017 Finals Buckle in the same event.

Lloyd also came third overall in Team Roping, with $1,970.88 in winnings. His’s horse, Joe, was named the 2017 BCRA Tie Down Roping Horse of the Year.

Eleven-year-old Kira Stowell was the season leader in Pee Wee Barrel racing, winning $1,355.16 over the season. Her horse, Blackjack, was named the 2017 BCRA Pee Wee Barrel Horse of the year.

Lane Cork was Finals Bull Riding Champion and took home a buckle for his effort.

Denton Spiers is Rookie of the Year with his $3,554.48 total. He also came third overall in Bull Riding with $1,827.68.

Mariah Mannering, 18, was the season leader in Ladies Barrel Racing, after winning $4,829.52 over the season.

Her horse, Hoss, was named the 2017 Ladies Barrel Horse of the Year.

Mannering said she hadn’t intended on participating in many BCRA rodeos this year, but as things started going well, she stuck with it.

“This is my first time as season leader. It was close between me and my friend Taylor Schneider. It definitely came down to the last weekend’s placings in Barriere.”

Mannering has her semi-pro card for 2018, and said she hopes to progress to pro over the season.

Other notable Quesnel riders were Steve Hohmann who placed second overall in Bull Riding ($2,613.38).

Lane Paley who placed third in Junior Steer Riding ($637.06).

Dyson Leneve who was beat out for the All-round Junior Champion title by Williams Lake’s Brianna Billy. Leneve’s horse, Huckleberry, was named the 2017 BCRA Jr. Breakaway Roping Horse of the Year.