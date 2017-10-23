Fort Langley paddlers push together for world gold in China

Canada's mixed, women's and men's crews go undefeated in 21 races at 200m, 500m and 2000m distances

Cheryl Bublitz, Linda Wettstein Pound, Dianne Shrimpton and Bruce Davidson of the Fort Langley Canoe Club, show off one of the club’s seven gold medals won while representing Canada at the 13th World Nations Dragon Boat Championship in Kunming, China. J. Comer photo.

Fort Langley Canoe Club (FLCC) paddlers returned from Kunming, China with a bag full of gold medals after a fine showing at the recent International Dragon Boat Federation 13th World Nations Championship.

The medals recognize members Cheryl Bublitz’s, Bruce Davidson’s, Dianne Shrimpton’s and Linda Wettstein Pound’s contribution to the undefeated status of the senior C crews representing Canada as part of the Canadian National Dragonboat Team.

Canada’s mixed, women’s and men’s crews were undefeated in 21 races in the 200m, 500m and 2000m distances against strong competition from teams from the U.S., Australia, and Germany.

These paddlers are members of the FLCC and trained with the national team out of False Creek with coaches Kamini Jain, Andrea Dillon and Susan Mott.