Fort Langley paddlers help Canada bring home multiple gold medals

Cheryl Bublitz, Linda Wettstein Pound, Dianne Shrimpton and Bruce Davidson, of Fort Langley Canoe Club, show off a gold medal won at the recent world dragon boat championship in China. (J. Comer photo/Special to the Langley Advance)

A team of Fort Langley paddlers returned home from China with copious amounts of gold.

Cheryl Bublitz, Bruce Davidson, Dianne Shrimpton, and Linda Wettstein Pound walked away from the 13th world dragon boat championships brandishing seven gold medals that were won while representing Canada in Kumming, China, boasted Bob Anderson.

” The medals recognize their contribution to the undefeated status of the senior C crews,” said Anderson, the Fort Langley Canoe Club commodore.

Likewise, the mixed, women’s, and men’s crews were also undefeated in a total of 21 races at 200m, 500m, and 2000m distances against strong competition from teams from the U.S., Australia, and Germany.

These four local paddlers are members of the Fort Langley Canoe Club and trained with the national team out of False Creek with coaches Kamini Jain, Andrea Dillon, and Susan Mott.

“We’re very proud of our club paddlers and their contribution to this remarkable result while representing Canada at the recent world dragon boat championships,” Anderson shared, joking that they were part of the Canadian “gold rush” at the worlds.