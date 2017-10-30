Former Penticton Vees goalie called up to NHL Coyotes

Former Penticton Vees goaltender Hunter Miska was listed on the NHL Arizona Coyotes roster tonight. Photo courtesy of Arizona Coyotes

Former Penticton Vees goaltender Hunter Miska was recalled from his AHL team to the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

Miska played with the Vees for two years and helped them to a BCHL and Western Canada Cup championship. He was also named the BCHL’s best goalie, posting a 1.88 goals against average, and teamed up with Vees Brendan Barry to claim the top goaltending duo in the league.

Arizona Coyotes president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka announced on Monday that the Coyotes recalled Miska from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 22-year-old Miska has registered a 3-0-0 record with a 4.02 goals against average and an .884 save percentage in four games with the Roadrunners this season.

The Coyotes got their first win of the season tonight defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime. Goaltender Scott Wedgwood, who was picked up off a trade from the New Jersey Devils, earned the win in net.

Miska helped lead the University of Minnesota Duluth to the Frozen Four Championship game last year and was named a finalist for the Mike Richter award, which is given annually to the goaltender voted to be the most outstanding in Division I NCAA hockey.