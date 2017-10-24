Former Chilliwack Chief Dennis Cholowski to face Russian juniors

Now a member of the Prince George Cougars, Cholowski will represent the WHL in the annual series.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Dennis Cholowski will represent the Western Hockey League as Canada's major junior leagues face the Russian junior squad. JAMES DOYLE PHOTO

Former Chilliwack Chiefs star Dennis Cholowski will represent the Western Hockey League in the annual Canada vs Russia series.

The six game sees the Russian national junior team play two games apiece against the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

Cholowski’s team will host Russia Nov. 6 in Moose Jaw and Nov. 7 in Swift Current.

The 19 year old blueliner currently plays for the WHL’s Prince George Cougars after spending last year playing college hockey for the NCAA St. Cloud State Huskies.

“I am excited to play alongside some of the best in the WHL and represent the Cougars on that stage,” Cholowski said. “It was one of my goals coming into this season to make that team.”

Cholowski was a first round pick (20th overall) of the National Hockey League’s Detroit Red Wings in 2016 and suited up for NHL preseason action last month.

With PG this season the Langley native has four goals and 11 points in 11 games.

“Dennis has been terrific for us since he arrived here for training camp,” said Cougars general manager Todd Harkins. “He’s a very dynamic, talented defenceman and we’re thrilled for him to get this opportunity to represent our organization, the WHL and Hockey Canada in such a prestigious event.”

Since the event first began in 2003, CHL teams have compiled a record of 58-19-1-6.

The competitiveness of the rivalry has grown in recent years with four of the last seven series decided in the final game.