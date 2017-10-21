Flames win makes it three straight

The Ridge Meadows Flames beat the Mission City Outlaws by a score of 3-1 on Friday night in Maple Ridge.

The win starts what can be called a streak, making it three straight for the Junior B club, and they improved their record to a sterling 9-4 on the season.

Brendan Murphy scored the game-winning goal early in the third, and an empty-netter by Halen Cordoni sealed the deal. Logan Hunter also scored for Ridge Meadows, while Riley Merritt notched the lone marker for the Outlaws

In net, Cooper Anderson made 16 saves on just 17 shots and got the win.

The Flames are just three points back of the Abbotsford Pilots in the Harold Brittain Conference, with a game in hand. The two meet Saturday night at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena.

The Flames will be back at home on Oct. 27, when they host the Aldergrove Kodiaks. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice Maple Ridge.