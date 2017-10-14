Flames edge first-place Pilots

The Flames moved to within a single point of first placed Abbotsford. (PJHL/files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames scored three times in the second period en route to a 3-1 win over the conference-leading Abbotsford Pilots at home on Friday, Oct. 13.

Riley Lanthier opened the scoring for the local junior B hockey team, followed by Liam Evenson on the powerplay, and Daniel Chifan a minute later.

Jayden Genberg had two assists and leads the team with 17 points in 12 games.

Brendan Murphy, Ryan Wellburn and captain Andrew Strelezki also had assists.

Mateo Toledo scored for Abby in the third, but that was the only shot to beat Cooper Anderson, who made 30 saves for the win, his fourth.

The Flames, 8-4, moved to within a single point of first placed Abbotsford in the Harold Brittain Conference.

Ridge is 5-1 at home so far.

• The Flames host the Mission Outlaws (5-8) Friday at Planet Ice, 7:30 p.m.