FISHING ADVENTURES: Spawning salmon heading up river

Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society members taking Coho broodstock for the Jack Brooks Hatchery tlast weekend. Salmon are hand netted and transported to the hatchery where the eggs and milt are extracted from the fish. (Contributed)

Fishing in the Sooke saltwater has slowed down.

Heavy rains have raised water levels in the Sooke River, and mature spawning salmon are heading up to the spawning grounds.

The Sooke River has three species spawning: chinook, coho and chum salmon.

Now is a perfect time to view salmon up close swimming in the Sooke River and its tributaries. The fish are getting ready to lay and fertilize eggs, which will hatch in early spring.

Some spots to check out are Ayum Creek by the Shell gas station as you enter Sooke. The Charters Creek Interpretive Centre at Charters Creek on Sooke River Road, and the Sooke Potholes.

Please be careful not to disturb the natural process in anyway, and be advised that black bears also like to watch and take salmon out of the streams and rivers at this time of year.

Crabbing in the harbour continues to be excellent and soon we should be seeing reports of winter spring or chinook salmon being caught by trollers in the saltwater.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.