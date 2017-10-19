Ethan Bowen and Team B.C. make 2017 WHL Cup debut

It wasn't a great one, a 3-2 loss to Team Manitoba on Wednesday.

Ethan Bowen and Team B.C. opened the 2017 WHL Cup with a loss Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Manitoba at the WinSport Arena in Calgary.

Bowen, a 16 year old Chilliwack native, collected three shots on goal, but didn’t factor into the scoring.

West Vancouver’s Cole Shepard and Kelowna’s Tanner Brown scored for B.C.

Team B.C. is back in action today (Thursday) with a 2:30 p.m. start against Alberta.

The WHL Cup, formerly known as the Western Canada U-16 Challenge Cup, features the highest-rated players in the U-16 age category from B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

See more at prospects.whl.ca/gamecentre/1015414/boxscore