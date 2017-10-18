Elmentary cross country racers hit the ground running

Elementary school students compete in the second race of the season

The second race of the School District 67 cross country series took place Wednesday with nearly 500 Grade 4 and 5 students taking part.

The competitors in the four races, girls and boys, left the starting point in Manitou Park headed down to the beach and out of the park then on to Naramata Elementary School and back which made up the two-plus kilometre course.

cross country

A large number of parents and others helped out with the event which got underway just before 10 a.m.

In addition to the public district students, those from the local private and church schools also participated.

The first race was in Trout Creek.