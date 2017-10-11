Eagles rein in Wranglers

Sicamous Eagles fans were not disappointed when the team prevented the 100 Mile House Wranglers from going home with the win.

Facebook photoThe Sicamous Eagles celebrate for having kept the 100 Mile House Wranglers from lassoing a win in double overtime ended on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Sicamous Eagles fans were not disappointed when the team prevented the 100 Mile House Wranglers from going home with the win.

After a disappointing 6-1 away-game loss to the Princeton Posse Friday night, Oct. 6 (Sicamous’ single scored in the third by Tyler Collens off Aaron Plessis), the Shuswap Junior B team met up again with the 100 Mile House Wranglers Saturday night at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

Only a week had passed since the Eagles were served a 7-2 shellacking by the Cariboo cowboys under the very same roof.

This time around the determined Eagles would have none of that.

The Wranglers struck hard in the first frame, managing 20 shots on net to the Eagles’ 10. The first one to ripple the mesh was delivered by the Wranglers on the man advantage at 16:40. The guests off the Gold Rush Trail potted a second single at the halfway mark, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period.

The Eagles started stronger in the second frame, and did a better job of keeping the puck in the Wrangler’s end.

The tension in the stands broke at 7:43 with a single from Nicholes Cossa, assisted by James Kase Hunter. Action remained intense right up to the buzzer, with two teams each adding singles near the three-minute mark. Tyler Collens potted the last goal of the frame with Brian Bailer on the assist.

Third period saw the Eagles bombarding the opposing team’s net, trying to find an opening and even the score, but they were repeatedly denied by the steadfast 100 Mile crew. Then, on a power play in the last minute of the frame, Eagles’ rookie Joel Bourgeois solved the Wrangler’s defence with a game-tying single assisted by Collens. Second later the final buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime went into double overtime, but neither team could break the stalemate, and the game ended on a 3-3 tie. Regardless, the Eagles celebrated this as a small victory, and the fans in the stands were done proud with a great night of hockey.