Die hard tennis players survive fall classic

Most of the best and fittest local tennis players came together last Saturday at the Lake Country tennis courts for a season ending singles tournament. The format was very grueling as each of the seven players had to play everyone else in a round robin format in a pro set up to eight games.

With six singles matches for the day and some cold weather, conditions were tough for the players involved. However the top players emerged by the end of the day.

Ben Johnson played at his best all day and came in first winning all six of his matches. Ian McHarg was second with five out of six won. Grant Mayor was third with four matches won while Antonio Braz was fourth, winning three matches.

“All the players had a great time, were playing great and would like to thank tournament organizer Marnie Perrier for putting on such an outstanding fun tournament,” stated Ben Johnson.

Tennis season is coming to an end but anyone wishing for more information on Lake Country tennis club can phone Shannon at 250-766-0318 or check out www.lakecountrytennis.com