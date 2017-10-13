Developing a cycling community

There are not many places with a stronger community than Campbell River.

There are not many places with a stronger community than Campbell River.

Any time I hear of someone in need, a charity looking to raise funds, or a good cause of any sort, the community steps up as a whole. It’s impressive to say the least.

Our local cycling community is also very strong and it’s one of the main reasons I moved here eight years ago.

The amount of riding in and around our area is staggering. We enjoy hundreds of kilometres of single track, unlimited scenic road rides, and casual cruiser rides along the ocean that can’t be beat. When it comes to commuting, how many towns benefit from roadless commutes from one end of town to the other? We are lucky to say the least.

With all that said, I’ve seen other towns, with far fewer assets, that seem to have a stronger cycling presence. It seems that our amazing little community is sometimes separated into smaller groups.

We have a focused cycling club, loads of great trail builders, the Sprokids youth programs, the local bike park society, and countless group rides that run regularly throughout the year. Add in all the solo riders that do their own thing, and we have the potential to be one of the strongest cycling communities anywhere.

Why hasn’t it happened on a bigger scale yet?

I don’t know, but I would love nothing more than to see all the cycling groups come together. I’d like to see the business community reap the benefits of local cycling events and cycling tourism. Having the local government use cycling to improve our community even further would be a dream come true.

So what am I going to do about it you ask?

We’re hosting a community cycling event. “Good Wheel Hunting” is designed to bring everyone together. Mountain bikers, roadies, commuters, anyone who likes bikes is more than welcome.

Come join us Saturday, Oct. 21 for a super casual ride around town and a big after party. Meet the rest of the community, eat, drink, and have a great night. Help us make our biking community stronger.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…