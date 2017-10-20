Curling Club Sponsor League keen on the ice

Weekly games began at the Quesnel Curling Club on Oct. 11

Quesnel Curling Club started out the season strong with its Sponsor League night on Oct. 11.

Team Service Electric had the bye, so sat out the first game. That left Team Billy Barker Casino Hotel facing Karin’s Deli; Century 21 against Quesnel Child Development Centre; and Quesnel Lawn Care versus Sky-hi Scaffolding.

In Billy Barker versus Karin’s Deli, last year’s defending champions the Billy took the lead early and won 12-3. The score sheet’s comments told the story: “The Billy stole five in the first… end of story!”

In Century 21 against Child Development Centre, the game started out fairly, even but the second half saw Century 21 raise the stakes and come out with an 8-1 win.

Quesnel Lawn Care scored two in the eighth to edge Sky-hi Scaffolding 6-5.

The league plays every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Quesnel Curling Club.