Cross country runners advance to Provincials

Two young runners from Prince Rupert have qualified for provincial competition following a strong showing at zones competition on Oct. 21.

Charles Hays Secondary School runners Isaac Mastroianni and Daylyn Moreas finished fourth and eighth respectively in the Jr. Boys cross country zones. Mastroianni finished with a time of 00:19:16.20 while Moreas finished the course in 00:20:42.00.

Cross country coach Dighton Haynes said the quality finishes were never certain as both runners had to manage poor weather and low temperatures during the race.

“I was very pleased with the way they ran it was difficult conditions,” he said. “The first half of the race was flat, and the second half was up and down which was very challenging with the condition.”

Haynes said once the runners got used to the course, they were able to attack it with more confidence.

“That’s when they turned it up,” he said.

Haynes said it is the first time CHSS has sent cross country runners to provincial competition in two years. Provincials will take place in Vancouver at Jericho beach.

“Daylyn and Isaac are great representatives for our community,” he said. “I hope they have the opportunity to represent us.”