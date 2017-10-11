Cranbrookâ€™s Jordan Adachi wins silver medal at World Archery Youth Championships

Jordan Adachi’s goal all year was to compete at the 2017 World Archery Youth Championships and he managed to do a lot more than that over the weekend.

The 19-year-old Cranbrook archer won a silver medal at the international competition, while representing Canada in Rosario, Argentina.

The meeting of the best young archers on the planet was held from October 2 to 8 and featured a total of 532 athletes from 65 different nations. Adachi was one of 335 in the ‘Junior’ category and participated in the men’s team compound event.

Compound archery, which features a bow that uses a levering system to bend the limbs and is much stiffer than a recurve bow, had a group of 53 men’s junior athletes at the competition. Along with teammates Cole Beres of Alberta and Tristan Moran of Saskatchewan, Adachi and Team Canada came in second place just behind Mexico and ahead of the United States out of 12 teams.

On route to the finals, Adachi and Canada beat South Africa 220-217 in the quarterfinals and Great Britain 226-224 in the semifinals, before falling to Mexico 225-215 in the championship match.

In total, there were 18 archers representing Canada at the event and according to Archery Canada, the 2017 group posted the nation’s best results ever for a Youth World Championship.

“These 18 young archers competed under challenging conditions this week [and] we had limited practice, a wet field and strong winds,” said Marc Gagnon, the Youth program coordinator for Archery Canada in a release. “They deserve a great deal of credit for the results they’ve achieved and it’s great to see our team of young athletes achieve this best ever result.”