Cowichan womenâ€™s team falls to Bayside

Carolyn Gudmundseth scored three tries, but it wasn’t enough as Cowichan’s senior women’s rugby team fell 68-29 to Bayside in a home match on Oct. 14.

Rikki Wylie and Mckenna Haz also scored, and Haz kicked two conversions.

“It was a hard hitting game that saw a lot of tries being scored,” Cowichan captain Sherry Spence said. “Bayside had a very strong forward pack and used that to their benefit. They had a well-structured game plan of crashing the forwards and doing a pick-and-go style, which saw the Cowichan forwards on their back foot most of the time.”

Haz and Spence shared Player of the Match honours.

Cowichan was scheduled to travel to Coquitlam this past weekend to face United, but that game was postponed. The team will head north to Nanaimo this Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. match at May Bennett Park.