Langley Cowboys No. 22 Connor Lafolette faces some heavy traffic as he attempts to move the ball against the Richmond Raiders during Peewee fotball action in Langley on Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Cowboys grapple with Raiders

Peewee football teams hit the field

A frustrating outing for the Langley Cowboys against the Richmond Raiders on Sunday.

The final score was 43-0 in peewee football action.

Facebook video of football game

Most Read