Cougars return to winning form against Juan de Fuca

Venessa MacDowell controls the ball in the midfield for the Cowichan Cougars during Sunday’s 5-3 win over Juan de Fuca. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Cougars put an end to a rough patch with an impressive victory on Sunday.

The Cougars, who had suffered three consecutive heartbreaking one-goal defeats, beat Juan de Fuca 5-3 at Evans Park, leapfrogging JDF in the standings to move into third place in the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association Over 30A division.

“It was an important game,” Cougars head coach Darian Achurch said. “And we responded with a balanced team effort, with five goals coming from five different players. We worked on a few things at practice that really carried over to the game and I was happy to see the results.”

Stacey de Lusignan, Tara McCaffery, Christine Switzer, Venessa MacDowell and Deanne Mearns all found the back of the net for the Cougars, while Caitlyn Rissanen filled in at goalkeeper and turned aside a number of JDF scoring opportunities.

“We really tried to keep the pressure on the whole game,” said Ali Garnett, who had an outstanding game at outside midfield. “In the last few games we have let other teams sneak away with a win in the final minute so this time we wanted to keep pouring in the goals.”

The Cougars held a three-goal margin for most of the game before JDF narrowed the gap a little in the final minutes.

The Cougars are scheduled to play last-place Gorge next, in Victoria this coming Sunday at 10 a.m.