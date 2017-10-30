Comox Valley footballers help Vancouver win gold

Vern Dean, bottom row second from right, and Ryan Lapalm, bottom centre, of the Comox Valley Masters soccer club helped Vancouver FC win gold in the 60+ division at the Harvest Cup tournament in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Vern Dean and Ryan Lapalm of the Comox Valley Masters soccer club helped Vancouver FC win gold in Monday's championship final of the over 60 division at the Harvest Cup tournament in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Vancouver beat the Freddy Fund team from Plano, Texas 1-0 in the final. The lone goal came when Dean beat his man to the ball and calmly took a shot from 25 yards out to beat the keeper to the top corner.