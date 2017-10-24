Coke boys take Winfield gold

William Highway of the Valley Wood Wolfpack drives to the net against the Chilliwack Jr. Bruins in the Atom Development Harvest Classic Friday at the Civic Arena. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The Vernon Coca-Cola Vipers grounded the host Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-2 in Sunday’s final of the Winfield Bruins Midget Tier 3 Hockey Tournament.

Mason Robinson, Ethan Joe, Jacob Green, KT Walters and Lincoln Connor supplied goals for the Vipers, who enjoyed period leads of 1-0 and 3-1 in support of Jordan Foster.

The Coke crew upended Vancouver 8-2 and iced the North Okanagan Knights 4-1 in Saturday preliminary action after clipping Clearwater 3-2 Friday. Koltin Dodge posted all three net wins.

Jacob Brewer, with a deuce, Cory Lazar, Tyson Sampert, Green, Dayton Bryan, Gavin Fleck and Robinson handled the offence versus Vancouver. The Vipers helpd period leads of 2-0 and 7-1.

Bryan, Trevor Kennedy, Robinson and Joe counted snipes against North Okanagan, who got a goal from Austin Clarke.

Lazar, Russel Borrett and Zach Agar produced goals against Clearwater.

The North Zone Midget Tier 1 Kings lost to the Calgary Rangers 3-2 in the Revelstoke Invitational Saturday afternoon to finish at 1-3.

Starter Ty Sedlacek held the Kings in the contest with some solid netminding while the Kings tried to find their stride. Calgary opened the scoring with a wrister from the slot at 8:53 of the first period. Eric Noren picked off an errant backhand pass by the Calgary tender about 90 seconds later, depositing an easy open netter to square it 1-1.

Noren hit the post a few minutes later as the Kings started to apply pressure. The North Zone boys kept up their attack in the second period but failed to capitalize until after the ice clean as Lee Christiensen let a high shot go from the point hitting a Calgary defender in the helmet before the puck went over the tender and in.

Calgary responded four minute into the third off the rush as the Kings failed to backcheck and cover two Rangers alone in the slot. The ensuing one-timer left Sedlacek no chance as the Rangers levelled the score 2-2. Calgary appeared energized by the snipe and pushed back as the Kings faded, getting the winner at 5:04 sneaking one five hole.

The Vernon Sun Valley Source for Sports Vipers opened the Bantam Tier 3 season by shelling the Winfield Bruins 12-4 Sunday at Priest Valley Arena.

Bennett Kuhnlein pocketed 3+5 for the Vipers, while Chris Reinhardt added 3+2 and Andrew Brown bagged a deuce. Brayden Schmeigelt earned 1+3, Cash Anderson HAD 1+2 and other goals came from Reilly Teager and Cody Beckner.

The Watkin Motors Mustangs went 2-2 at the Darcy Robinson Memorial Pee Wee Tier 1 tournament in Kamloops.

The Tier 2 Mustangs clinched a spot in the semifinals by bouncing Abbotsford Jr Hawks 9-3 in in Game 2. Hat tricks were turned in by Erik Pastro and Deagan McMillan, while Logan Killingbeck fired a pair and Kyle Wheeler added a single. Wheeler and McMillan each provided a pair of assists.

Watkin Motors lost the semifinal 11-2 to eventual champion Langley Eagles, gold-medal game winners over the host Blazers, who earlier zapped Vernon 12-2.

“We started the game (semi) off great with a snipe top shelf by Zac Milne,” said Vernon head coach Taylor Wilson. “They got a couple of good bounces for goals, which was tough to come back from. We got a great goal on the most exciting play in sport: a penalty shot goal from JJ Milne. Great tournament for the Mustangs playing against some of the best teams in B.C.”

MVPs selected went to McMillan, Killingbeck, Pastro and goalie Austin Seibel.

The Vernon Lakers stuffed the Williams Lake T-Wolves 4-1 and tied the T-Wolves 1-1 in weekend Bantam Female A play at Priest Valley Arena.

Jordyn Morris, with 1+2, Teagan Webster-Locke, Kaisy Huber and Holly Magnus tallied in the win.

Morris and Danielle O’Hara traded goals Sunday.

The Valley Wood Wolfpack bowed 6-2 to the Kamloops Blazers in the Vernon Atom Development Harvest Classic B Division semifinal Saturday at Civic Arena. Hudson Restiaux had both Vernon goals and MVP.

Ollie Reid supplied 2+1 as the Pack brushed back the Aldergrove Bruins 5-3 in Saturday quarterfinal play.

Morgan Hackman, Lyndon Tung and William Highway counted singles.

Reid rang up 4+2 and Hackman produced 3+2 as the Pack punished the Cloverdale Colts 9-0 early Saturday morning. Bryce Cormier posted the shutout.

“Hudson Restiaux led the way for us on defence,” said Wolfpack head coach Ryan Reid. “He’s really maturing as a d-man.”

Hackman, Reid, Restiaux and Maddy Fick were weekend game MVPs.