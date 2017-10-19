Clarot wins rookie of the year

A stellar first season has earned Kyle Clarot a trophy.

The 19-year-old from Aldergrove was announced as the winner of the BC Junior Football Conference rookie of the year award on Oct. 19.

In his first season with the Langley Rams, Clarot also earned defensive all-star honours, the lone member of the Rams selected.

The defensive halfback had 26 tackles (22 of which were solo), another eight special teams tackles, five passes batted down and two interceptions, one of which he returned 106 yards for the touchdown — the longest in Rams history and third longest in the 70-year history of the BCFC — in nine regular season games for the Rams.

“From day one, Kyle has shown his presence on the football field and his ability to make plays,” said Rams coach Jeff Alamolhoda, in a profile piece on the rookie earlier this month.

“And as his season progressed, he has become a leader for our defence.”

SEE: All-star Rams rookie turning heads

sports@langleytimes.com