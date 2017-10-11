City hosts third annual Harvest Run, Walk, Bike

Wanda Ranson (left) and Patsy Koknke took part in last year’s Harvest Run in Williams Lake. The third annual run, walk or bike event is this Sunday. Photo couresty of the City of Williams Lake

Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to lace up their shoes for the third annual Harvest Run, Walk, Bike this weekend.

The event will get underway at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The five or 10 kilometre fun run starts and finishes in the parking lot of the complex and is intended to encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long.

“All community members are welcome to come out and enjoy a stroll in the city – walking, riding or even running with the entire family,” said Denise Skarra, recreation coordinator for the City of Williams Lake.

“All types of active transportation are welcome: strollers, wagons, roller skates, bikes, wheelchairs and walkers to name a few.”

Skarra said there will be baskets of locally grown food available to be won, and pumpkins and scarecrows will be placed along the route for participants to play a Harvest Scavenger Hunt.

Participants can submit completed forms of pumpkin and scarecrow locations for complimentary family swim/skate admissions.

“This event is free and no registration is necessary,” she said. “Come out and enjoy the beautiful fall colours and celebrate active living and local food.”