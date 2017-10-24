City champion Rams prepare for AAA Islands

Co-captains Claire Church, Natalie Boraston and Stefanie Sajko of the Mount Doug with the May Tully Cup.

After winning the May Tully Shield, players and managers from the Mount Douglas Rams field hockey team searched over the shield to see the last time the Rams had won it.

“We had to look back quite a few years,” said manager Cathy Boraston.

The Rams recently won the coveted May Tully crossover city championship against AA St. Michaels University School 3-0 on two goals by co-captain Claire Church and one from Cassie Rimek.

It’s the Rams’ second trophy of the year. They won the Friendship Cup tournament in Shawnigan to start the season, defeating Cowichan secondary in a shootout.

In school league play the Rams went undefeated. The only two goals the Rams have given up this year came in their two losses at the Bridgman Cup (won by Handsworth) where the Rams lost 1-0 to both Colingwood and Argyle and were relegated to the consolation bracket.

With the regular season over the Rams are practising while looking forward to the AAA Islands, hosted by Cowichan, Nov. 2 and 3 in Duncan.

This year’s Rams team has seven players who’ve played at the Team B.C. provincial level in the past few years. At the core are co-captains Church, Natalie Boraston and Stefanie Sajko. All are in Grade 12 and were the captain group in Grade 11, too.

“The talent we have is high level as evidenced by their [selection to Team B.C.],” said Boraston, who, like most of the Rams, plays in the senior women’s Vancouver Island Ladies Field Hockey Association. “There’s three more leaders at the Grade 11 level too.”

The captains have done a good job of showing leadership and recruiting other athletes from within school, resulting in a strong team effort, Boraston said.

The Rams are coached by former national team player Andrea Rushton (teacher on maternity leave), current Vikes player Lindsay Cole, former Vike and Mount Douglas alum Kyla Kirby, and teacher Lindsay Wright.

