Chilliwackâ€™s Treyvon Walsh leads Alberta Golden Bears over Dinos

Chilliwack’s Treyvon Walsh will lead the University of Alberta Golden Bears into the playoffs for the first time since 2010 after a massive season-ending win over the Calgary Dinos.

Facing a near must-win scenario against the top team in the Canada West conference, Walsh and company crushed Calgary 53-3. It was the first loss for the Dinos this season.

For the second week in a row, Walsh produced a turnover. After snagging an interception last week in a win over Saskatchewan, the GW Graham grad came up with a fumble recovery in this one.

Calgary’s Alessandro Molnar had the ball jarred loose by Alberta’s Aaron Chabaylo. Walsh pounced on it to snuff out the first Dino drive of the day and set the tone for the Golden Bears D.

Walsh added two tackles to his stat line.

The Bears entered Saturday vying with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the final playoff spot, with the two teams tied at 2-5 in the standings. It could have come down to any number of tiebreakers, but those scenarios went out the window after Saskatchewan fell 36-32 to Manitoba.

Walsh and his team will travel back to Calgary’s McMahon Stadium Saturday for a semi-final rematch with the Dinos, kicking off at noon PST.

