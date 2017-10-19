Chilliwack peewee teams pummel Mission, Abbotsford

The Blue and Red Giants rolled to one-sided wins in last weekend's minor football matchups.

A winning weekend for Chilliwack’s peewee football squads saw the Blue and Red Giants cruise to blowout wins.

The Blue Giants got touchdowns from seven different players as they trounced the Mission Niners 44-0.

Jace Chappell’s was a 70 yarder while Charlie Larson rolled in from 45 yards out.

Pierson Capstick, Aiden Hewitt, Anthony Jorgenson and Gavin Parks also found the endzone, while Kole Fauchon and Tristran Frick added convert runs.

Slotback Teagan White had a great catch and Logan Duff and Jaiden Heibner provided solid blocking.

On defence, Yapo Conteh returned a fumble 45 yards for a major, while Kayden Vallier and Blake Langley also recovered fumbles.

On special teams, Jorgenson pounced on an onside kick.

Keegan Mitchell and Kaden Dyer were disruptive on the defensive line.

Meanwhile, the Red Giants steamrolled the Abbotsford Black Flacons with an unstoppable ground game.

Running backs Talon Fischer and Kaein Jenner scored early touchdowns and Micah Young added two huge catches, one for a TD and another for an extra point.

After an early Abby score the Chilliwack defence locked it down led by captain Brayden Fraser.

Cornerbacks Hadley Downey and Graeden McInally kept the Falcon passing game under wraps while linebackers Zach Pestraschuck, Noah Johnson and Jaxon Blakeborough snuffed out the Abbotsford running game.

See chilliwackgiants.com