Chilliwack Chief selected for World Junior A Hockey Challenge

Saskatchewan native Harrison Blaisdell is the fourth Chief all-time to play in the tournament

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Harrison Blaisdell has been named to one of the three teams that will represent Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John next month.

The 16 year old is one of six BCHLers that will play in the tournament along with Alex Newhook and Jacson Alexander of the Victoria Grizzlies, Luke Reid and Massimo Rizzo of the Penticton Vees and Alex Swetlikoff of the Vernon Vipers.

Blaisdell is the fourth member of the Chiefs to play in the U-17 tournament.

Forward Jeff Tambellini and goaltender Ryan Cyr both played for Team Pacific at the 2001 tournament while forward Gabe Gauthier skated for Team USA. Gauthier scored a goal against Cyr and Team Pacific in the gold medal game, won 5-4 by the United States.

The World Under-17 Challenge typically includes three Canadian teams and five international entries.

Since the tournament debuted in 1986, Canada has shared the ice with 10 different countries: Czech Republic, Czechoslovakia, Finland, Germany, Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Soviet Union, Sweden and the United States.

More than 1,600 National Hockey League draft picks have participated in the World Under-17 Challenge, including 18 players who became first overall selections: Pierre Turgeon, Mats Sundin, Alexandre Daigle, Bryan Berard, Joe Thornton, Vincent Lecavalier, Ilya Kovalchuk, Rick Nash, Marc-André Fleury, Alexander Ovechkin, Eric Johnson, Patrick Kane, John Tavares, Taylor Hall, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

Blaisdell is in his first BCHL season and could be a high NHL pick when he becomes eligible next year.

The teenager is off to a very solid start with the Chiefs. Through 13 games the Regina native sits fifth in team scoring with two goals and nine points.

Blaisdell already has an NCAA commitment in his pocket with the University of North Dakota.