Chai pockets $1,000

Morning Star Staff

Vernon’s Brandon Chai pocketed a piece of the Boston Pizza-presented Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT), Canada’s $45,000 in donations, subsidies, scholarships, and international event expense.

Sharing the $2,000 Dylan Reichelt Memorial Award, for their respective achievements as Junior and Juvenile Boys Order of Merit Points leaders in B.C., are Chai and Leo Harper of Burnaby. Chai was a star this season.

The cumulative MJT Order of Merit points leaders receive prize vouchers to attend the MJT Boston Pizza National Tour Championship at The Reunion Golf Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., Nov. 10-12.

The 2017 Miura Golf Players of the Year, based on total tournament points totals, each receive a Miura Wedge Scoring System, and were as follows: MJT Girls U15 Player of the Year: Brooke Rivers (Brampton, Ont.) MJT Girls 15-18 Player of the Year: Susan Xiao (Surrey MJT Boys Pee Wee Player of the Year: Justin Bjornson (Surrey) MJT Bantam Boys Player of the Year: Andy Luo (Burnaby) MJT Juvenile Boys Player of the Year: Brady McKinlay (Lacombe, Alta.) MJT Junior Boys Player of the Year: Chandler McDowell (Springbrook, Alta.) MJT Collegiate Men’s Player of the Year: Logan Hill (Red Deer) MJT Collegiate Women’s Player of the Year: Sarah Lawrence (Duvall, Wash.)