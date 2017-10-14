Avis Tolhurst on Chance at the Cavaletti Clinic on Oct. 7-8.Contributed photo

The Quesnel & District Riding Club (QDRC) was thrilled to host a packed Cavaletti Clinic at Alex Fraser Park Oct. 7-8.

The clinician Erika Jansson is originally from Sweden but lives and works in California, where she is a top dressage trainer, educating horses up to Grand Prix Level.

Cavaletti is a type of training using small jumps and rails. The training is highly beneficial to horses and riders, no matter what the discipline or activity. Horses gain elasticity, respond better to half halts, learn to ride straighter and develop top line strength and flexibility.

20 riders filled 56 spots for lessons and are asking for Jansson to return next year – which we are excited to be planning already.

-Submitted by Sarah Barber, QDRC vice president