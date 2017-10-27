Castlegar Rebels shut out Dynamiters 5-0

Castlegar Rebels goaltender Tanner Douglas was smiling broadly after stopping all 23 shots.

Castlegar Rebels goaltender Tanner Douglas was smiling broadly after stopping all 23 shots he faced against the visiting Kimberley Dynamiters Friday night at Castlegar Complex.

His performance — coupled with one-goal and one-assist games from Brandon Costa and Edward Lindsey — led the Rebels to a 5-0 blanking of the red-hot Dynamiters.

Chris Breese, John Moeller and Tanner Costa scored singles for the Rebels. Matthew Cooper, Vince Bitonti, Everett Hicks and Evan Della Paolera added assists. Castlegar poured 44 shots on the Dynamiters goal.

The win improves Castlegar’s record in the Neil Murdoch Division of the KIJHL to 8-6-0-1, while the Dynamiters near-flawless record dipped to 12-3 in the Eddie Mountain Division.

Watch for a full weekend game wrap-up after Saturday’s home game against the visiting Golden Rockets. Game time is 7 p.m.