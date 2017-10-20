Castlegar Rebels downed 5-3

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks rode two power-play goals to a 5-3 victory over the Castlegar Rebels.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks rode two power-play goals to a 5-3 victory over the Castlegar Rebels Friday night at Castlegar Complex in KIJHL action.

Aiden Jenner scored twice for Beaver Valley while Bradley Ross had two assists. Sam Swanson had a goal and an assist. Castlegar’s Vince Bitonti had a goal and an assist. Everett Hicks chipped in a pair of assists, while the Rebels’ other scorers were Brandon Costa and Lukas Madge.

The Rebels’ Chase Daniels went off twice for minor penalties, with a two-handed slash call leading to a Nitehawks goal in the third period.

Attendance was 345. Shots were 26-22 for the Nitehawks. The Rebels dropped to 6-5-0-1 while the Nitehawks improved to 9-3-0-1.

A full story will follow this week.