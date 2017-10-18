Cascades win battle of Abbotsford

UFV volleyball takes three of four games from CBC Bearcats

UFV’s Nick Bruce goes up for a spike during Pacwest volleyball action at the Envision Athletic Centre on Friday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The UFV Cascades got the upper early hand on the CBC Bearcats during last weekend’s Battle of Abbotsford series of volleyball games, which opened up the Pacwest season.

UFV took three of four games from their cross-town rivals, with the women sweeping both of their contests and the men splitting their pair of games.

The women opened with a three-set sweep (25-22, 25-16 and 25-17) on Thursday at Columbia Bible College, and then followed that up with a four-set win (26-24, 17-25, 25-17 and 25-18) on home court on Friday.

“We battled to win that tight first one,” Cascades head coach Mike Gilray said afterward. “We had an entirely different starting lineup tonight, and I thought they battled hard for a win.

“Thirteen of our 14 players got in tonight, and I think overall we gave it a great go.”

Sophomore middle Hanna Hieltjes sparked the Cascades off the bench, racking up seven kills on just nine swings. Rookie libero Karissa Marazzi also sparkled for the winners, posting a 2.25 rating on her passes.

Thursday’s wins were highlighted by Amanda Matsui posting a team-high 10 kills, while Cassidy Pearson and Hieltjes had six kills apiece.

Rookie setter Olivia Hennen added 32 assists.

The UFV women next host the Capilano Blues on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.), while the Bearcats head to New Westminster to battle the Douglas College Royals.

The Cascades men’s volleyball team earned a three-set sweep (25-18, 25-18 and 25-23) at CBC on Thursday, but the Bearcats prevailed at the Envision Athletic Centre in three sets (26-24, 25-18 and 25-18).

“For whatever reason, we played very nervously,” Cascades head coach Kyle Donen said. “We had some major struggles.

“It seemed like we had the mentality like, ‘We’re going to win at home,’ but you’ve got to earn every win that you get. I thought we were very careless in the way we played the game, and we appeared very surprised that a team that we’d beaten in three straight the night before was able to bounce back and do the same to us.”

Thursday was highlighted for the Cascades by left side Nick Bruce, who collected with seven kills and three aces, and setter Adam Frederickson, who chipped in with three blocks, two kills and an ace.

UFV’s top performer on Friday was left side Ben Friesen who contributed with 10 kills.

The Cascades men next host the Blues on Friday (8 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.).

The Bearcats hit the road and take on the Royals on Friday and Saturday.

CBC returns home on Oct. 27 and 28 for games against the VIU Mariners.

For more on both teams, visit ufvcascades.ca or columbiabc.edu/athletics.