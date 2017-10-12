Caps bolster blueline, ship forward to Manitoba

The Cowichan Valley Capitals added a badly needed veteran presence on the back line last week by picking up defenceman Andrew McCann from the Valley Wildcats of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League.

The 20-year-old Calgary product hadn’t even played a game for the Wildcats before he was acquired by the Caps last Wednesday for future considerations. He started the season with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, recording two assists in five games.

The well-travelled blueliner played last year for the Kindersley Klippers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, recording eight goals and 21 assists in 52 games.

Capitals head coach and GM Brian Passmore will add a “calm veteran presence” to a team that recently lost steady defender Nii Noi Tetteh to a lower-body injury that will sideline him for at least a month.

McCann made an immediate impact by scoring in his BCHL debut, last Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Victoria Grizzlies at the Q Centre.

The Caps followed that up with another deal on Tuesday, shipping 19-year-old forward Brandon Picard to the Dauphin Kings of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Picard skated in six of the Caps’ first 10 games this season, recording zero points and eight penalty minutes.