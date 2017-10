The Carihi Junior Girls’ volleyball team placed first in the 12-team John Barsby Tournament in Nanaimo last weekend. Front row, left to right: Taya Brideau, Reanna Botel, Paige Davidson, Shea Watson, Jessica Giebelhaus. Back row, left to right: Ashton Bruining, Austin Cameron, Delaney Ewing, Davis Gage, Reece Davidson, Yana Jacobs.

Campbell River Junior Girls slam the opposition in Nanaimo

Carihi Junior Girls' volleyball team placed first in the 12-team John Barsby Tournament in Nanaimo last weekend.