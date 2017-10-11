FOR WEB

Burns Lakeâ€™s Boer Mountain Challenge a success

The second annual Boer Mountain Challenge, which was held on Oct. 1, 2017, had 39 participants from Burns Lake, Prince George and Smithers. Participants ran or hiked one of three distances - 10, 20 or 30 km. Everyone completed their distances, with the youngest hiker being only seven months old and the oldest being over 70. "It was a great way for people who don't mountain bike to get out and see the incredible trails we have here so close to town," said Rachelle van Zanten with the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association. The event raised $750 and proceeds will go to a Burns Lake family in need.