The Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society is launching a $5,000—50/50 fundraiser.

The fundraiser is only available for one week.

The draw began on Sunday, Oct. 15 and will end on Sunday, Oct. 22 during the second intermission of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs vs. Victoria Grizzlies game.

There are only 100 tickets available, at $100 each.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, contact Tali Campbell at tali@albernivalleybulldogs.ca or call 250-723-4412 ext. 3.