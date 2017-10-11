Bruce MacDonald bids farewell to golf club

Gerry Fagan

Special to the News

There were 115 men registered to play in Bruce MacDonald’s farewell tournament held on Saturday, Sept. 30. That’s right, Head Professional Bruce MacDonald of the Alberni Golf Club has resigned, effective Oct. 31st.

After 24 years, Bruce has decided to move in a different direction. Although he and his wife Kathy will remain in Port Alberni, Mac Donald will be working part-time while enjoying semi-retirement.

Some years ago, Bruce was the instigator of one of the most successful men’s nights in the province. The men’s nights were held every second week during the golfing season, with between 70 and 90 men participating in the fun-filled events.

Bruce’s resignation came as a complete surprise to all members of the Golf Club. He will be missed by so many, but hopefully we will see him on the course playing from time to time. You can still hear him on 93.3 the Peak with Evan Hammond during the Bulldogs hockey games.

Bruce decided to hold one more tournament for the men who have supported his men’s night for the last several years. This time it would be an 18 hole scramble, just a fun time. The response was overwhelming, with the number of men who signed up to play. It was a real tribute to the man who is a friend to so many on and off the golf course.

After golf, everyone gathered in the clubhouse for dinner , which consisted of steak, onion rings, baked potatoes, ceasar salad, broccoli salad and garlic toast. Many thanks to the kitchen and dining room staff for a great meal and bar service. The meal was topped off with a “Best of Luck” cake from one of the local bakeries .

After dinner, Bruce thanked all the men for their support over the years. He also spoke of the early days at Alberni Golf Club, when Steve White was an eager worker on the greens crew, eventually becoming superintendent. He also commented, under Steve’s direction, how the course has become one of the best groomed ones around.

Then Dave Turner, of Port Boat House, spoke of the effect Bruce has had on his life, from the time he was a junior golfer under Bruce’s leadership, to the present day. He said that Bruce has molded him into the person he is today.

Then Will Pulford of Van Isle Ford said although he had only known Bruce for 7 years, he has had a very positive impact on his business.

Gerry Fagan spoke as one of the directors at the time Bruce was hired that it was the best decision the directors have made. He also commented that no matter how many things Bruce had on the go, he always had time to talk to someone who came into in the Pro. Shop.