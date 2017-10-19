Braves rookie netminder faces 57 shots in win over Wolves

Rookie Zach Guerra posted a hat trick as the Saanich Braves defeated their rival Westshore Wolves for the first time this season, 4-3 at Pearkes arena on Wednesday night.

Sixteen-year-old Braves goalie Chris Combiadakis was exceptional, stopping 54 of 57 shots by the Wolves.

“Combiadakis played big for us and made all the save he needed to give us a chance,” said coach Sam Waterfield. “He uses his big frame and stays very calm for a 16-year-old.”

Guerra’s hat trick gives him seven goals in 14 games. Gavin Grewal scored the other marker for the Braves in the third period and is now the team leader in scoring with eight goals and eight assists.

The Braves are home Friday night to the Campbell River Storm, 6:30 p.m. at Pearkes.